Hey Eric Trump, Your Pants Are On Fire

Eric Trump claimed that Jack Smith intentionally planted manila folders in the office of his father at Mar-A-Lago during the initial FBI raid, even though Smith was not part of any searches and was not appointed Special Counsel until months later.

In the MAGA cult, all grievances are welcome and all lies are embraced. The other son of Donald Trump wrote a book and was on the show of Fox News' resident weekend ingrate, Mark Levin, to make unfounded claims and outright lies to play the grieving victims.

Here's a question an actual TV host with dignity would ask. How could Jack Smith plant evidence in Mar-A-Lago before the FBI raided the Trump club, when he wasn't a member of the FBI and wasn't appointed until months later as a Special Counsel?

The calendar alone proves Eric is lying. The search warrant at Mar-A-Lago was executed on August 8, 2022. Merrick Garland did not appoint Jack Smith to the Office of Special Counsel until November 18, 2022. And Jack Smith worked remotely from the Netherlands until January of 2023.

ERICTRUMP: I talk a lot about that in the book, because I was the guy that got the call from our teams. Obviously, I run the Trump organization. I got a call. The FBI is at the front gates of Mar-a-Lago. They have a search warrant, sir. And I go, why would they have a search warrant? What are they trying to search at Mar-a-Lago? I don't know, but they're demanding that you instantly turn off every security camera. Obviously, Mar-a-Lago is a commercial property, right? They're demanding you turn off your security cameras right now. And then, sure enough, we find out that Jack Smith is planting manila folders on the office of my father, taking these glamorous photo shoots where he has them all fanned out like a turkey. This was the lawfare.

If Mar-A-Lago had cameras, why didn't they pick up the fictional deep state planting evidence against Demented Donald?

If not for the Supreme Court's odious ruling and Trump appointed sycophantic Judge Cannon dismissing the case, Trump would be facing prosecution and a lengthy jail sentence for stealing massive quantities of top-secret documents and housing them at his country club.

Liars gotta lie.