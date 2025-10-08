Eric Trump Lies For Daddy

While promoting his new book, "Under Siege," on NewsNation, Eric Trump repeatedly told Chris Cuomo that Special Counsel Jack Smith planted classified folders at Mar-A-Lago to frame his father.

Eric sounded hyped up on something and appeared very agitated as he leveled unfounded claims and ridiculous ideas about Special Counsel Jack Smith. If not for the Supreme Court's bizarre and un-American ruling on presidential immunity, Trump would most likely be facing prison from the classified documents case that was then dismissed on shaky grounds because of this ruling.

ERIC TRUMP: Chris, I was the guy that got the call from my team that day because they all worked for me at Mar-a-Lago saying, sir, there's 30 FBI agents here with a search warrant, right? And they're demanding that, immediately, you turn off all security cameras. Why did the FBI want all our security cameras gone at his home? Why? Can you answer that? Why did Jack Smith plant classified Manila folders and take photo shoots on the floor of my father's office? Why? And that's what Under Siege talks about. That's the weaponization of government, and they weaponized it from Biden to Merrick Garland all the way down. They weaponized it against us, and they sure as hell weaponized it against you.

The son of Trump tried to get the former CNN host Chris Cuomo on his side by claiming the Biden administration had weaponized the DOJ against his family, also.

For his part, Cuomo said that since he was talking about his father, even though he disagreed with him, he wouldn't challenge him on his outrageous comments.

Eric, trying to imitate his hopped-up brother's podcast, made as many dumbfounded lies as the entire family does.