FBI Thugs Are Knocking On Protestors' Doors For Trump

Under orders from President Donald Trump, the FBI has started visiting the homes of innocent protesters, according to a report.

In one case, special needs teacher Miles Serafini, 26, told independent journalist Ken Klippenstein that agents visited his home after he participated in a June protest at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Arizona. The two agents, who only identified themselves as "James" and "Keith", were recorded on Serafini's security camera.

"We came out here to ask you questions regarding a protest that happened on the 11th of June," one of the agents explained. "We've been just basically going around asking questions for a few people … and your name was brought up."

Last month, Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), which authorized the Department of Justice to treat "extremism on migration" as an indicator of terrorism. Attorney General Pam Bondi cited Trump's memorandum in a Sept. 9 directive adding any necessary FBI agents to a "temporary ICE Protection Task Force."

The president's order suggested that "law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts."

Serafini said the agents that visited his home "were trying to figure out the shadowy entity behind the protest."

"What a waste of their time to go after s—t that doesn't exist," he added. "And they kept drilling me on the fact that I showed up alone, [that I didn't] remember where I saw the flyer, and didn't know anybody there. They told me that's unusual and pretty suspicious — as if I was holding back information about whoever organized the protest. They kept insinuating that I was lying to them."

Before leaving, the agents told Serafini that it might not be the last time they saw him. The warning left him concerned enough that he decided not to attend the recent No Kings protests.

"That is exactly the chilling effect on speech that the FBI investigating political matters risks creating," Klippenstein noted.