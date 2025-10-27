Former Gorsuch Clerk To SNAP Recipients: Get Off 'Your Fat, Ghetto Asses'

Former Gorsuch Clerk To SNAP Recipients: Get Off 'Your Fat, Ghetto Asses'
By Conover KennardOctober 27, 2025

In response to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding expiring, which would affect 40 million Americans, Mike Davis, a former clerk to Justice Gorsuch, unleashed an appalling tweet telling recipients to get off their "fat, ghetto asses," and to "get a job," and "stop reproducing." Food stamp recipients include low-income households with children, the elderly, or a disability, but you know what demographic Davis is talking about since he threw in the word "ghetto." Yet, more white people receive food stamps than Black people.

14.2% of all food stamp participants are employed. So, maybe, just maybe, letting people work for a living wage is the way to go. Hey, poor white folks living in rural areas, he wants you to get off your fat asses. And veterans. A good amount of our veterans live on food stamps each month.

"We should only help people who can’t help themselves," he wrote on the Bad App. "It’s outrageous 40MM people get food stamps."

"Get off your fat, ghetto asses," he continued. "Get a job. Stop reproducing. Change your shitty culture. Stop giving food stamps to immigrants. We don’t want you here, if you won’t work."

Needless to say, the backlash was swift to his wildly racist post.

The United States gives billionaires a tax break on yachts by claiming them as business expenses. Still, taxpayers forking over only $36 in taxes per year to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a bridge too far for these billionaire bootlickers.

