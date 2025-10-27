Former Gorsuch Clerk To SNAP Recipients: Get Off 'Your Fat, Ghetto Asses'

In response to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding expiring, which would affect 40 million Americans, Mike Davis, a former clerk to Justice Gorsuch, unleashed an appalling tweet telling recipients to get off their "fat, ghetto asses," and to "get a job," and "stop reproducing." Food stamp recipients include low-income households with children, the elderly, or a disability, but you know what demographic Davis is talking about since he threw in the word "ghetto." Yet, more white people receive food stamps than Black people.

14.2% of all food stamp participants are employed. So, maybe, just maybe, letting people work for a living wage is the way to go. Hey, poor white folks living in rural areas, he wants you to get off your fat asses. And veterans. A good amount of our veterans live on food stamps each month.

"We should only help people who can’t help themselves," he wrote on the Bad App. "It’s outrageous 40MM people get food stamps."

"Get off your fat, ghetto asses," he continued. "Get a job. Stop reproducing. Change your shitty culture. Stop giving food stamps to immigrants. We don’t want you here, if you won’t work."

Needless to say, the backlash was swift to his wildly racist post.

The number of people who literally hate their fellow humans (including the disabled, elderly, and children) is staggering. https://t.co/hRk4jAdOSi — Paul Littleton (@plittleton) October 26, 2025

We should help people who can’t help themselves.



Most SNAP recipients are lower-class families, kids, disabled or elderly.



They're fat because they can't afford healthy food, poverty traps folks into buying crap. Junk's cheaper and more available.



A lot of them have jobs and… https://t.co/oBvnClmq9T — Cyber Hornets (@TheCyberHornets) October 26, 2025

What the actual fuck is wrong with this nazi? https://t.co/Yg176mPnus — ΛЦƧƬΣЯIƬY IƧ MЦЯDΣЯ (@sdgrumbine) October 27, 2025

Mike has no idea how many working class, white, rural Americans he just called “ghetto” https://t.co/JYrtpmUec7 — Dan Bredahl (@breeds50) October 26, 2025

This dumbass is calling the ELDERLY AND DISABLED lazy



Look at the demographics of this country, dip shit. Then maybe you’ll understand how many people are elderly & on fixed incomes that don’t keep up with the highest inflation that we have right now. https://t.co/jKC80efQGf — MovingNCForward ™️ (@MovingNCForward) October 26, 2025

Wow, Mike Davis @mrddmia calls a LOT of MAGA voters “fat, ghetto asses.” West Virginia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Idaho have a lot of folks receiving SNAP benefits. Does Mike want to tell all of poor white folks that they are dumb and lazy? What a pompous asshole. https://t.co/9bRoSV6aAq — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 26, 2025

This isn’t about actually having a job, it’s about moving the bar so eventually no one gets food assistance. The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/TpYXczuJ5o — Ethan Greenberg (@EthanGreenberg2) October 27, 2025

The United States gives billionaires a tax break on yachts by claiming them as business expenses. Still, taxpayers forking over only $36 in taxes per year to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a bridge too far for these billionaire bootlickers.