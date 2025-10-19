GOP Lawmaker Resigns Over Participation In Racist Young Republicans' Chat Group

After a backlash and mounting pressure, Vermont State Sen. Samuel Douglass will resign over his participation in a racist Young Republicans' racist group chat group, a story that was first published by Politico. in the 2,900 leaked group chat messages, Black people were called monkeys and “the watermelon people” and there was musing about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide, and so much more.

Vermont Public reports:

In his first public comments since Politico published a leaked group chat between members of Young Republican chapters in four states, including Vermont, Douglass said he was oblivious to the “disgusting comments” being made by his colleagues. “My role in the group chat in question was a procedural one about bylaws and floor strategy. There were often periods of multiple days when I didn't check this group chat and I was unfortunately unaware of those comments,” Douglass said in a written statement sent to Vermont Public Wednesday afternoon. “I should've been more vigilant, more careful, and less naive about who I associate with and my digital environments.” The group chat included one message in which Douglass mocked the bathing habits of people from India, and another exchange where his wife wrote of “expecting the Jew to be honest.” The first-term GOP senator said Wednesday that his message in the chat “was not a generalization and doesn’t represent my views or character.”

His remarks do represent his views and character, though.

GOP Gov. Phil Scott, who endorsed Douglass last year, was the first to call for his resignation after the story broke.

“The vile, racist, bigoted, and antisemitic dialogue that has been reported is deeply disturbing. There is simply no excuse for it,” Scott said. “Those involved should resign from their roles immediately and leave the Republican party — including Vermont State Senator Sam Douglass.”

Vice President J.D. Vance's response was different from Scott's.

"The stupid things that I did when I was a teenager and a young adult, they're not on the internet," Vance said of the adult group. "Like, I'm going to tell my kids, especially my boys, don't put things on the internet. Like, be careful with what you post."

"If you put something in a group chat, assume that some scumbag is going to leak it in an effort to try to cause you harm or cause your family harm," he added. "But the reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys. They tell edgy, offensive jokes."

They weren't children, though. Vance knows that.

Sam Douglass, state Senator for Vermont and Young Republican.



When vision alone isn't enough racism for you, invoke the other senses. pic.twitter.com/ep4T9tToxy — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) October 15, 2025