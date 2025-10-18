Karoline Leavitt Spews More Race-Baiting Lies About Democrats

After first doubling-down on the vile crap that came out of her mouth the day before, Trump spokes-liar Karoline Leavitt tossed out this race-baiting nonsense on Sean Hannity's show on Fox.

We already discussed her comments calling Democrats Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals during another Fox interview on Thursday. Leavitt continued with the flame-throwing while lying about the government shutdown, claiming that Democrats want to give "taxpayer-funded benefits" to "illegal aliens," which is not allowed since undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid or ACA subsidies, and not what the Democrats are asking for.

Levitt then proceeded to toss this stink bomb out there after attacking AOC for calling out their lies during her town hall with Bernie Sanders on CNN this week.

LEAVITT: And you hear AOC, who is apparently the new leader of the Democrat party in that CNN town hall, say to a concerned American when that American asked, do you want my taxpayer-funded benefits going to illegals? She said, that's a Republican talking point. Those aren't the real issues Americans are facing. That is a lie. If you look at what happened under the Biden administration, real Americans, elderly citizens, were facing an increase in wait times at hospitals and emergency care centers across the country because they were putting last in line and legal aliens were getting that care and that treatment first. And when illegal aliens get medical treatment in this country, who's paying for it? The American taxpayer. Well, not anymore under the Trump administration. That's why this administration is focused on deporting illegal aliens who violate our nation's laws. And we're going to protect the rights and the benefits of taxpaying law-abiding American citizens.

She pulled that one straight out of her back side. Hospitals don't put people in line based on their immigration status, or ask about someone's status in an emergency room.

Republicans are doing their best to make sure lines at emergency rooms get even worse after a bunch of people lose their health care coverage because of their policies, and this evil witch is trying to blame waits on undocumented immigrants. Shameful.