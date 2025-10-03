Kash Patel Fires FBI Trainee For Having Pride Flag On Desk

Homophobia runs wild within the FBI.
Kash Patel Fires FBI Trainee For Having Pride Flag On Desk
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoOctober 3, 2025

Donald Trump's homophobic agenda is reaching new heights when it was learned that FBI Director Kash Patel fired an FBI agent trainee for having a pride flag on his desk during Pres. Biden's term.

This is outrageous and should be illegal.

The trainee, who previously worked as an FBI support specialist in Los Angeles, received a letter — dated Oct. 1 and signed by Patel — claiming he had displayed an improper “political” message in the workplace during his assignment in California under President Joe Biden, according to a copy of the letter shared with MSNBC

Patel is retroactively firing this trainee for having a flag on his desk before Trump's hateful and homophobic agenda was installed

After reviewing the facts and circumstances and considering your probationary status, I have determined that you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment in the Los Angeles Field Office."
FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL

How is having a pride flag on a desk a firing offense?

NBC reports that Patel cites Article II powers under the Constitution to try and give Trump the authority to fire people at will. However, a president cannot fire an FBI agent "under Article II powers" for displaying a Pride flag. Being a trainee isn't as "official employee" as being a full agent, but this is a sickening display of LGBTQ+ hate.

Patel is obviously using moles within the agency to rat on their fellow agents and trainees. How could they know this trainee had a pride flag on his desk before Trump took office? Sowing fear and discontent among your fellow agents is a Trump trademark.

Trump and Patel are destroying lives in the service of hatred.

Discussion

