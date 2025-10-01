MAGA Benny Johnson: 'White Rage Is How You Win A War'

White Christian MAGA plagiarist influencer Benny Johnson raged against the military, created another meaning to the word "woke" and claimed white rage wins wars.

"Woke is a religion. Woke is a religion for people that don't believe in God," Johnson said. For those who dare speak out against being raped and sexually assault now that means that person is godless. Gotcha.

Johnson claimed the new Woke religion is trying to conquer Christians and turn them into women. MAGA is furious that Bad Bunny is performing at the next Super Bowl.

"The NFL-- you know, just hired some like cross-dressing Satanist to play at the Super Bowl," he said. Benny tries to act like some TV Evangelist, but he's so boring that even writing this article is painful.

"That's what they did to the military and what Pete Hegseth is doing there is bulldozing that diseased temple Into the ground - desecrating their idols before them."

That was why Hegseth and Trump held a military pep rally that no military leader wanted to attend. Their temple has now been destroyed by a sniveling, hyped-up Hegseth with just a few words.

Benny Johnson was never in the military but is an expert on pregnant fighter pilot suits. Generals in the military, and most military people, can be categorized as being mostly Christian and Republican, but Johnson calls them all pagans. Johnson claims this woke pagan religion targeted the military specifically.

We understand this is just fiction created by a wingnut ass hole to defend Demented Donald and Whiskey Pete.

He mocked people marching for civil rights and joining the military to defend America as somehow un-American. MAGA creeps continually lie to support insane ideas, racist and fascist leaders, and smear every US institution to do it.

Then he hit his racist mark.

JOHNSON: And everybody's watched and has seen what's happened over the last couple years with our military. Recruitment numbers falling through the floor because young men who fight and die in all your wars don't want to sign up to serve under someone who attacks white rage. White rage is how you win a war. That's how America's always won wars, idiots Attack white people. They don't want to serve for leader young white men. Don't want to sign up for leadership that doesn't know what a man is.

"White rage." WTF is he talking about. This is how a Nick Fuentes would describe America, All races, creeds, and colors defended American in WWII and every foreign conflict since

Johnson took General Milley's words completely out of context during a hearing where he wanted to understand the white rage that inspired thousands of people to assault the US capitol to overturn the 2020 election.

In Benny Johnson's insane mind, only white men are our saviors in the military. White men are the only thing that matters in the military.