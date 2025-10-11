MAGA Racist Attacks US Citizens Not Born In America For Holding Public Office

Benny Johnson, MAGA influencer, Russian asset, and Christian nationalist attacked the US Constitution when he said he believes if you're not born in America, you shouldn't be a judge or in Congress.

Johnson also hates people with dual passports. Why?

Who the fuck knows or cares.

MediaMatters caught his idiotic, racist rant.

JOHNSON: The cause of liberty and freedom through the prism of Christiandom, which is the bedrock of Western civilization. That is what my nation is. And I have no allegiance to any other nation. I don't have a dual passport. I don't like people who have dual passports. I don't want — like, I don't want — like, what's — I don't understand. Like, no. You shouldn't be allowed to, like, go be a judge here if you were born in another country. No. You can't be president. You shouldn't be allowed to be a judge. There's a good argument to be made that you shouldn't be allowed to serve in Congress if that's the case. I mean, legitimately, I'm totally OK with beginning that debate. Like, this is a country for Americans. That's it.

None of the Founders were born in America, jackass.

Of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence (1776): 48 were born in the American colonies (modern U.S. territory).

were born in the (modern U.S. territory). 8 were born abroad — mostly in Britain or Ireland.

Just to teach him some history. Here are the Constitutional requirements to run for office.

U.S. Constitution Requirements: House of Representatives (Article I, Section 2):

Must be at least 25 years old Must have been a U.S. citizen for at least 7 years Must be an inhabitant of the state they represent when elected

Senate (Article I, Section 3):

Must be at least 30 years old Must have been a U.S. citizen for at least 9 years Must be an inhabitant of the state they represent when elected



Only the President and Vice President must be born in the US.

Most of the MAGA cult have no idea you don't have to be born in the US to hold public office or what is in the US Constitution so they will want to have 'that debate,' but there is no debate to be had.

They want a homogenous white society and a government resembling that. Benny Johnson is just another useful idiot promoting that desire.