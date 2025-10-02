Newt Admits Electing Black President Made US More Racist

After Electing Barack Obama, the Republican Party opened the flood gates of racism on America.
By John AmatoOctober 2, 2025

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich admitted in a podcast on America First Policy Institute that the United States became much more racist after electing Barack Obama as the first African-American president in US history.

Gingrich is only saying the obvious.

C&L has covered this extensively over the years. The tea party was created in 2009, out of the white Christian nationalist anger of electing a Black president. Republicans were afraid of Obama's charisma and opened up the floodgates to the far-right racist crackpots that had been kept at bay. Websites promoting neo-Nazi visions and white nationalism rocketed with massive increases in viewership.

They turned into the MAGA cult to support the anti-immigrant, racist, BIRTHER Trump in 2016.

GINGRICH: We spent 90 years decaying in the Rooseveltian system, and it just got, in the last 10 or 12, really with Obama and Biden.

Obama was a major factor in creating a much more racist and much more dangerous America.

And Biden, of course, was essentially Obama's third term.

It's only getting worse, not better.

