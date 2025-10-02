Newt Admits Electing Black President Made US More Racist

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich admitted in a podcast on America First Policy Institute that the United States became much more racist after electing Barack Obama as the first African-American president in US history.

Gingrich is only saying the obvious.

C&L has covered this extensively over the years. The tea party was created in 2009, out of the white Christian nationalist anger of electing a Black president. Republicans were afraid of Obama's charisma and opened up the floodgates to the far-right racist crackpots that had been kept at bay. Websites promoting neo-Nazi visions and white nationalism rocketed with massive increases in viewership.

They turned into the MAGA cult to support the anti-immigrant, racist, BIRTHER Trump in 2016.

GINGRICH: We spent 90 years decaying in the Rooseveltian system, and it just got, in the last 10 or 12, really with Obama and Biden. Obama was a major factor in creating a much more racist and much more dangerous America. And Biden, of course, was essentially Obama's third term.

It's only getting worse, not better.