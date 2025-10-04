Man Tears Down Trump Banner, Owner Fires Warning Shot. He Fires Back

Who among us has never had the urge to tear down a Trump banner? This owner seems so surprised that after two warning shots, someone actually fired back. Isn't that how it works in the Deep South? I'M SO CONFUSED. Via WPDE:

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia man faces multiple felony charges after an apparent case of vandalism at a Swain County rafting business led to an exchange of gunfire.

In an Oct. 1 social media post, the Swain County Sheriff's Office said Benjamin Michael Campbell, of Atlanta, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and willful and wanton injury to personal property on Sept. 30, 2025, after the incident that occurred weeks earlier.

Mark Thomas, the owner of the Paddle Inn Rafting Company, told News 13 he was watching his CCTV cameras when he saw the driver of a Jeep slam on the brakes, exit the vehicle, walk across the road and tear down a Donald Trump banner.

Thomas said he took his rifle to his porch and fired two shots into the air. In response, Thomas said, the man in the Jeep fired back several rounds from the road.

The Swain County Sheriff's Office said that after charging Campbell in connection with the incident, deputies traveled to the Cobb County Police Department in Georgia to locate him. Campbell was taken into custody after search warrants were executed at two separate residences.