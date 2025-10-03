Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Flying Lizards performs, Money (That's What I Want). So who has Stupid Stalin You're Fired'ed today? The Federal gubmint, that's who!

The Fucking News: Gourd to City: Drop Dead.

Comic Sands: Trump Ripped For Forcing Federal Agencies To Send Bonkers Email To Workers Blaming Democrats For Shutdown.

Hackwhackers: Polls Show Americans Blame Trump, Republicans For Government Shutdown.

Paul Krugman: An Autocracy of Dunces.

Bonus Track: Crazy Eddie's Money News says goodbye to Jane Goodall. What an amazing life she had, she will be missed.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).