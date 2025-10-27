Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Nihilists need not apply
By TengrainOctober 27, 2025

Above, American Authors performs, Believer. I do believe things will get better... someday. I think 8 Million Americans rallying against the 4th Reich on No Kings Day is hopeful. Let’s keep it going!

Adventus argues that elections next week will be fine. We got numbers on our side.

Lucid argues that Americans are realizing that Hair Füror is in it for himself.

Lucian Truscott wants to know just who are these Yabbos?!

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion summarizes last week in the style to which we have grown accustomed.

Bonus Track: Just an Earthbound Misfit, I visits the art at the Department of Labor.

This Week in History 1977: The most spectacular success of vaccination: Smallpox was eradicated. Take THAT, Bobby Brainworm!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

