Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Time To Change The Clocks Again
By TengrainNovember 1, 2025

Above, The Eurythmics perform, Here Comes The Rain Again. Here in Seattle, The Big Dark begins; we won’t have light after 5PM again this year. I’m not saying it’s a metaphor, but: it’s a metaphor.

First Draft reviews the centrist pundits telling Democrats to get rid of their principles if they ever want to win again!

Mike The Mad Biologist has some suggestions to help change the media.

404 Media found out through a FOIA request that none of us can refused to be scanned by ICE's facial recognition app.

Musings of an Old Fart wants to talk about Indiana Jones and Climate Change, and Cassandra's Grandson has a round-up of Climate Change news.

Bonus Track: Colossal presents the close-up photographer of the year, minuscule marvels and delicate details!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon