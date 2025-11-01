Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Eurythmics perform, Here Comes The Rain Again. Here in Seattle, The Big Dark begins; we won’t have light after 5PM again this year. I’m not saying it’s a metaphor, but: it’s a metaphor.

First Draft reviews the centrist pundits telling Democrats to get rid of their principles if they ever want to win again!

Mike The Mad Biologist has some suggestions to help change the media.

404 Media found out through a FOIA request that none of us can refused to be scanned by ICE's facial recognition app.

Musings of an Old Fart wants to talk about Indiana Jones and Climate Change, and Cassandra's Grandson has a round-up of Climate Change news.

Bonus Track: Colossal presents the close-up photographer of the year, minuscule marvels and delicate details!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).