Mike’s Blog Round-Up

History is so cool
By TengrainOctober 5, 2025

Above, Le Tigre performs, New Kicks, a song from Shrub's Reign of Error showing the largest protest of that era.

I mention —for no particular reason— that on this date in 2000 mass demonstrations in Belgrade culminate in the resignation of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milošević, often called the Bulldozer Revolution. Isn't history cool?

Annie Asks You agrees with Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Michael In Norfolk sees the Felon's ugly vision for America.

Disaffected and It Feels So Good adds Kavanaugh Stops to the lexicon. Spot-on.

Blue Heron Blast doesn't want to collect coins.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania reads a wedding announcement.

It’s been quite a week, huh? I’m looking forward to returning soon.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

