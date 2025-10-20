Minnesota AFL-CIO President: 'Solidarity Is What We Need'

Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bernie Burnham spoke about the No Kings rally they helped cosponsor.

Historically, union members have stood up for what is right in our workplaces. At this time in our nation, we are standing up to attacks on unions and working people, which is why we are proud to co-sponsor this march. We look forward to standing in solidarity with thousands of Minnesotans, many of them union members, on Saturday right here in Minneapolis and all across our state. Solidarity is what we need to stop the attacks on unions and our immigrant communities. Solidarity is what is needed to ensure we roll back these terrible health care cuts impacting the lives of Minnesotans and people all across these United States. We are encouraging all union members to join in these peaceful marches and rallies if you're able to. Our labor movement is clear in saying there are no kings in America.

No one is immune to the damage the Republican fascists are doing and no one is exempt from doing what they can to stop them. The unions are showing this every day in many different ways, from filing lawsuits to stop the damage to setting up collection drives for food and other items to help those impacted from the Republican shut down of government to standing up for immigrant workers being targeted by the ICEtapo.

But whether you belong to a union or not, we will all have to stand together or fall separately.