Pam Bondi, Cheat-Sheet Edgelord Of Evasion & Evil

By Cliff SchecterOctober 12, 2025

On Pam Bondi's evasions and anger mismanagement:

Pam’s best answer was when Sen. Blumenthal asked about her possible conflicts of interest with Trump accepting a $400MM bribe in jet-form from Qatar. The first time Trump stood up to Bibi was when Israel launched an attack inside Qatar. Why? Right now we’re letting Qatar, a dictatorial monarchy that housed Hamas leaders, build a training base on our soil in Idaho (also a dictatorial monarchy, I'm told). Why?

So why did Blumenthal ask Bondi about her potential conflicts of interest with Qatar, and not Trump's? Wanna guess who was Qatar’s lobbyist between her stints as Florida AG an appointment by Trump? Why, Pam Bondi, of course!

Perhaps Blumenthal hit a bit too close to home here. Bondi proceeded to blow a gasket, howl at the moon, chew on the left femur of her weakest lawyer, sharpen her spikes, give up on the day’s wordle, smash her guitar on a random amplifier and demand a Snicker’s Bar.

