Pastor Robert Morris Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Of A Child

Under a plea agreement, Morris was given a 10-year sentence, but he will serve only six months in an Oklahoma jail.
By Ed ScarceOctober 4, 2025

Not everyone agrees with the sentencing, obviously, but at least there's some accountability for what Robert Morris did to Cindy Clemishire.

Source: NBC News

PAWHUSKA, Okla.— Robert Morris, the Texas megachurch pastor who built Gateway Church into one of the largest congregations in the country, pleaded guilty Thursday in Osage County District Court to charges that he sexually abused a girl in the 1980s.

Morris, 64, entered the plea before Judge Cindy Pickerill, admitting to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. Under a negotiated plea agreement, he was given a 10-year sentence, but he will serve only six months in the county jail. He must also register as a sex offender and pay $250,000 in restitution.

Morris was handcuffed and taken into custody after Thursday's hearing.

Cindy Clemishire, the woman who accused Morris of molesting her at age 12, sat in the courtroom, surrounded by family, as Morris accepted responsibility — a moment she sought for decades.

The plea represents a remarkable fall for Morris, who founded Gateway in 2000 in Southlake, Texas, and grew it into a megachurch with tens of thousands of weekly attendees. His sermons were broadcast to audiences around the world, his books became bestsellers in evangelical circles, and he served as a faith adviser to President Donald Trump.

By pleading guilty, Morris will only serve 6 months of his sentence, and not in prison, but in a county jail.

At least Morris is behind bars for a little while. The other pedophile pictured below remains at large.

Christian author Jennifer Greenberg, who has written about her own abuse, wrote on X:

Discussion

