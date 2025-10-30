Pentagon Order Brings Trump Dictator Fantasies Closer To Reality

So our wanna-be dictator is determined to turn the National Guard into “quick reaction forces” trained in “riot control”, including use of batons, body shields, Tasers and pepper spray, according to an internal Pentagon directive. Via the Guardian:

The memo, signed on 8 October by Maj Gen Ronald Burkett, the director of operations for the Pentagon’s national guard bureau, sets thresholds for the size of the quick reaction force to be trained in each state, with most states required to train 500 national guard members, for a total of 23,500 troops nationwide.

It's almost as if Yambo is looking for an excuse to declare a national emergency!

As authority, Burkett cited Donald Trump’s August executive order that deployed the guard to fight crime in Washington DC. The same order required the secretary of defense to create “a standing National Guard quick reaction force … available for rapid nationwide deployment” in “quelling civil disturbances”.

What civil disturbances, I wonder? Sure, if you want to keep your rank and your pension. Orange Man has made that clear.

Janessa Goldbeck,the chief executive of the Vet Voice Foundation, a non-profit advocacy group, said the order represented Trump's plan to normalize a national, militarized police force.

She predicted that force would be used to send troops to states led by Democratic governors without their permission and could be used to suppress turnout and disrupt the fair operation of elections. In a worst-case scenario, she said, “the president could declare a state of emergency and say that elections are rigged and use allegations of voter fraud to seize the ballots of secure voting centers”.

Is it even theoretical anymore? I think we can assume the worst-case scenario is well on its way unless people rise up.