SNL Cold Open: Tina Fey Does Kristi Noem

Nobody does it better.
By John AmatoOctober 12, 2025

Former Saturday Night Live stalwarts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey dropped into the cold open last night to mock the odious AG Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, foremost known as Ice Barbie during a faux Senate hearing.

Bondi's actual appearance before the Senate Oversight Committee was so horrid, many political observers are describing her performance worse than Nixon's AG John Mitchell.

That is a low ditch to jump into.

The skit gets very funny when Tina Fey joins the fray as the puppy killer.

FEY: It's me, Kristi Noem. I spell my name with an I because that's how I thought it was spelled.

And I'm the rarest type of person in Washington, D.C., a brunette that Donald Trump listens to.

Q: I'm here to tell you that this Democrat government shutdown needs to end now.

Well, the Democrats are even more eager to end this shutdown than our Republican colleagues.

FEY: Ha!

That makes me laugh more than the end of Old Yeller. -♪♪♪♪ When the dog gets shot?

Dogs don't just get shot.

Heroes shoot them.

They still rock!

Open thread below...

