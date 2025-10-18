Trump Claims A Senator Wants A ‘Train To Hawaii’

Besides his astounding ignorance and laziness, the 79-year-old Trump is missing several screws holding what grasp he ever had on reality.

The New Republic caught another shocking example:

Apparently speaking about Senator Mazie Hirono, Trump said Friday, “She wanted a tunnel from the mainland to Hawaii. Then she said, ‘Well, we can’t do that, so we’re gonna build a railroad to Hawaii.’ Do you remember? She’s a current, sitting senator, a Democrat. She wants a railroad to go to Hawaii. You know who that is, right?”

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Sen. Hirono never said anything close to such a thing. TNR called Trump’s statement “a nesting doll of inaccuracies.” Basically, it seems to have come from a joke Hirono made six years ago about right-wing attacks on the Green New Deal. Whether Trump pulled that fake rabbit out of his elderly brain or whether he recently ate up the misinformation from some sycophant, anyone even halfway in control of their mental faculties would have recognized the ridiculousness of the allegation.

But Trump did seem to have enough wits about him to stop before calling Hirono a bitch. “She’s another b—” he began, then said, “She’s another beauty,” TNR reported.