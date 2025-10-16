Trump Crosses John Bolton Off His Enemies Revenge List

Bolton was indicted in Maryland on 18 counts of mishandling classified information.
Trump Crosses John Bolton Off His Enemies Revenge List
Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
By Karoli KunsOctober 16, 2025

I probably shouldn't be flippant about this, but John Bolton has been indicted and it's one of Trump's fondest wishes. I'm sure he's upstairs in the White House celebrating even as I write.

However, the charges are serious ones. Marcy Wheeler explains:

The John Bolton indictment is a substantive document. If the claims about classification levels stand up, it is as substantive as the indictment against Trump (though with less sensitive documents and none of the obstruction).

For each of 8 charged documents (each was charged twice, once for transmission and once for retention) it describes Bolton sending the information to one of his family members via an AOL account that got hacked by Iran, then keeping it such that it was found when the FBI searched his house earlier this year.

The difference here is that Trump had boxes and boxes out in plain view at Mar-a-Lago. Who knows who he shared them with, since he didn't have anything digitized?

If these charges are true, Bolton has a real problem and he should be prosecuted and Trump gets to claim a scalp. But then, Pete Hegseth should also be prosecuted instead of being allowed to run rampant over the defense department.

Read the full indictment here.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon