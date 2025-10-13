Trump Math: Not Just For Crowd Sizes Anymore

In yet another attempt to distract from the Epstein files, President Pedo made some more empty promises about his Trump Rx, using his infamous Trump math:

That's true actually.. That heavily reduced most favored nation's cost. Americans can expect discounts. And as I said, it could be, in many cases, way over 100%. And as an example, one particular drug that's hot, very hot, 654% on inhalers, COPD, and asthma, as well as certain diabetics, medications, they're going to be averaging about 654% reduction in price. You believe that one? The Democrats will say, well, you should have gotten more. It's crazy.

Trump math has been around for quite some time and has been used for things like calculating crowd size to trying convince Stormy Daniels it's really more than two inches tp how many billions of dollars are on the tariff shelf. In other words, Trump math is whatever numbers he pulls out of his orange ass.

But does anyone else think that Trump Rx refers to his Adderall supply?

H/T Acyn for the video.