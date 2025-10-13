Trump Tells World Leaders He's 'The Only One That Matters'

During a presser on the peace deal in Egypt, Trump's narcissism was on display: he couldn't contain his love of Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán, and did so while belittling several world leaders attending the event.

Looking like a teenage groupie trying to find his idol, Trump made these remarks.

TRUMP: We have Hungary. Oh, Viktor. Where is Viktor? Viktor, Viktor. We love Viktor. Veetor, I call him. You know, I put the little — the little accent on it. You are fantastic. All right? I know a lot of people don't agree with me, but I'm the only one that matters when it gets — you are fantastic. He's a great leader. I endorsed him the last election he had, and he won by 28 points. So you're going to do even better this time. You have another election, and you're going to do great. And we appreciate it. And we're behind you 100 percent. That's Hungary.

Trump has emulated Orban's rule by developing a complete propaganda network, including Fox News, committed to destroying all his political opponents, while tamping down any dissension of his presidency.

What's happening in America today is similar to the plight of Hungary.

While Hungary suffers from a falling birthrate, high inflation and a spluttering economy, the Fidesz-controlled news media laud Mr. Orban as a defender of the common man and Europe’s pre-eminent champion of “family friendly” policies.“ Orban and his media talk all the time about Hungary’s bright future, but people see their daily reality,” said Mr. Keri, who supports Mr. Magyar. He added, “There are two parallel worlds, and the tension between them makes people very angry.”