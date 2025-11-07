Creepy: GOP Senator Admits Tracking Democratic Colleague's Cars

Republican men in Congress continue to be an absolute menace to society, especially towards women. Example #14788: Republican Senator Bernie Moreno was accused by Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen of STALKING and TRACKING her staffers cars to get their VIN numbers.

This came out during what should have been a boring Senate Commerce hearing regarding transportation nominees. After some investigating by Bloomberg News, it came out that Moreno was stalking staffers' cars to write down their VIN numbers to see if he could catch them in some sort of gotcha moment to show that their cars do not have safety features that the Democrats are pushing to make standard on new vehicles.

Here is a bit of the back and forth:

MORENO: "As someone who's been here 10 months, I think what we just saw is exactly classic Washington, D.C. In other words, the car that I drive should be safe, the car that my staff drives, who cares about them? I get a paycheck—" ROSEN: "I object to you stalking my car, and my staff, to find the VIN numbers to present to this committee. Why are you doing there — what are you going to do with them? It's an invasion of our privacy. If you came and asked me for my VIN, I will tell you what I have in my car." MORENO: "It's visible, it's visible from the outside of the car." ROSEN: "So you went, followed me, you went and followed me to see who drives me, and write down their VIN number. You interrupted me, you're attacking me. You watched me, go to see who drives me, writing down their VIN number, so you could find out what they have. That seems a little creepy." MORENO: "It's just to expose the hypocrisy. Much like, for example, the fact that you get a paycheck—"

And it devolved into Moreno trying to somehow gain the highroad, which he failed at miserably...because we all know this is the Trump and Republican Shutdown.

ROSEN: "I'm donating my paycheck." MORENO: "What about your staff? What do you say to the TSA workers? What do you say to the air traffic controllers?" ROSEN: "I am saying to you, this is a Republican shutdown, my friend. You are in control of the White House, you are in control of the House, and you are in control of the Senate. And if you went home to a food bank instead of going to Mar-a-Lago to eat at a gold-plated dinner while people are starving, you might see and hear your constituents. You are blind to the suffering of your people. Moreno kept trying to talk over Senator Rosen, so she cut to the chase and said: "You want to have this? Come talk to me in private."

A sleepy Senate Commerce hearing on transportation nominees devolves into heated fight between Sens. Jacky Rosen (D) and Bernie Moreno (R), with Rosen accusing Moreno of tracking her team’s car VIN numbers



ROSEN: That seems a little creepy



Moreno says he’s exposing hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/N4N7hE7KZG — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 5, 2025

I think Senator Moreno needs to put on All The Lists. Stalker, Unhinged Psycho, Man Who Can't Take No For An Answer.