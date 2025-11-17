On This Day: Richard Nixon: 'I Am Not A Crook'

Richard Nixon's infamous speech!
By John AmatoNovember 17, 2025

Some presidential remarks live on forever.

This is one Richard Nixon wishes for a do-over.

On November 17th, 1973, utter this phrase.

In the midst of the Watergate scandal that eventually ended his presidency, President Richard Nixon tells a group of newspaper editors gathered at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, that he is “not a crook.”

Nixon made the now-famous declaration during a televised question-and-answer session with Associated Press editors. Nixon, who appeared “tense” to a New York Times reporter, was questioned about his role in the Watergate burglary scandal and efforts to cover up the fact that members of his re-election committee had funded the break-in. Nixon replied “people have got to know whether or not their President is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook. I’ve earned everything I’ve got.” He did, however, admit that he was at fault for failing to supervise his campaign’s fund-raising activities.

Nixon resigned in shame in 1974.

Open thread...

