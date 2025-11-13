Did Rich Gun Nuts Pay To Shoot At Humans During Bosnian War?

An investigation has been launched into claims that gun enthusiasts and far-Right extremists travelled to Sarajevo with sniper rifles to pick off terrified Bosnians “for fun”.
By Susie MadrakNovember 13, 2025

I feel numb. I hope it isn't true, but extreme wealth often seems to come with this kind of mental illness.Via the Telegraph:

Wealthy foreigners paid tens of thousands of pounds to become “weekend snipers” and shoot civilians during the siege of Sarajevo, according to allegations being investigated by Italian authorities.

An investigation has been launched into claims that gun enthusiasts and far-Right extremists travelled to the war-torn city in the 1990s with sniper rifles to pick off terrified Bosnians “for fun”.

The foreigners, from Italy, the US, Russia and elsewhere, are accused of paying Serbian forces to take part in the shooting spree during the Bosnian War.

They were allegedly motivated by sympathy for the Serbian cause, sheer bloodthirstiness or a combination of the two, investigators say.

Serbia has denied the claims.

But witnesses and Italian investigators claim there was even a price list for the targeted killings – foreigners would pay more to shoot children and men who were armed and in uniform.

