Duffy's Advice For Women - Give Up Your Career And Make Babies

Transporation Secretary Sean Duffy really crashed and burned when he shared his Christofascism and misogynistic views about how women should stay out of the workplace and stay home makng babies:

And I think the message today, Sean, is so interesting that we're telling young girls, get a job, advance your career. Your career is the most important thing that you have in your life. And I think it's a false promise, man. I think it's a false promise. I don't think it doesn't give you happiness. It doesn't give you, it'll give you money, right? It'll give you colleagues. It might give you personal gratification, but who do you have a cup of coffee with on a Saturday morning? Who do you get to watch a sunset with? You know, who do you get to share a day in the lake with? Or a rainy day where you sit in your house? Who do you share that with? You don't share it with your colleagues. You know, it might be fun when you're 34 years old and you don't have to deal with four kids crying at home and changing diapers and taking someone to soccer practice. That might seem fun, but in the end, those colleagues, that corporation, they're not going to be with you at the end. They're not going to go on vacation with you. They're not going to have a cup of coffee with you on Sunday morning. It is the people that you put around you, which is your family, I think that is the most important. And I think starting young is important. Have kids. And again, it's not easy, right? It's hard.

Hmm. I would really like to hear what Duffy's wife, Rachel Compost-Duffy, would have to say about that. I mean, they did meet at work, if you call being a jackass on a reality TV show work. And then she wasn't home to have a coffee with Sean or take care of the kids or any of that other stuff. She was 1,000 miles from home, working as a professional liar for Fox.

Maybe, just maybe, Duffy meant that for the common fold and not for the ruling class. There seems to be a lot of that hyposcrisy going on amongst the Guardians Of the Pedophile.