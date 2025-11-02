Fox Cuts Away From Obama As Soon As He Mentions Trump AI Video Pooping On Protesters

The station that endlessly covers all of Trump's insane rallies across the country from end to end cut away after just a minute of President Obama campaigning in Virginia for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger.
By HeatherNovember 2, 2025

The station that endlessly covers all of Trump's insane rallies across the country from end to end cut away after just a minute of President Obama campaigning in Virginia for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger. The Fox Report host Jon Scott interrupted their coverage with "breaking news" that Obama was speaking, and this is all they showed before cutting away from the former president for to a commercial break.

OBAMA: They have not put forward serious proposals to lower housing costs or make groceries more affordable. They haven't improved our schools. They haven't made health care more accessible. They haven't shortened your commute or prepared young people for the future where AI might take their job.

And all the nonsense we see on the news every day, the over-the-top rhetoric, the fabricated conspiracies, the weird videos of a U.S. president with a crown on his head flying a fighter jet and dumping poop on protesting citizens, all of that is designed to distract you, from the fact that your situation has not gotten better.

SCOTT: Former President Obama campaigning for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Virginia.

Fox, like the rest of our corporate media, would like everyone to forget about that insanity from Trump where he posted the AI video of himself shitting all over No Kings protesters.

Fox never came back live to the rally. They ran segments talking about Erika Kirk and the World Series instead. They did bring on guests to criticize Obama, but never showed more than a tiny snippet of the speech later in the rest of the broadcast.

