LOL GOP Strategist Says 'No One Cares' About Epstein Files

Over the weekend, the panel on CNN's Table For Five were discussing the Epstein files. The discussion started with a brief overview of the bizarre way that the Orange Felon's syndicate has been handling it. Trump said he was going to release the file, then his DOJ claimed there was nothing in them and closed the case, and now, again on Trump's orders, has reopened the case just to look at Democrats.

As the panel was debating what was in the files and why Trump was acting so strangely about the files, GOP strategist Angie Wong came out with a stunningly stupid take on the issue:

WONG: Why now? Well, because.Democrats just had a major loss with the government shutdown.and we.need to change the narrative. right? We need to flip.it back.onto the Epstein files. Really, guys? We're going to recycle something that's been dead for so long. No one cares about this stuff. they care about, you know, real american voters, we care about affordability and. other real things, not about Epstein. Yes, it's salacious. Yes, there's sex and girls and powerful politicians, but quite honestly, I don't care about it. But now we have to flip the narrative because Democrats had a loss. NEBLETT: I don't know, I think this has been a bizarre position. You don't care that the president might be a pedophile. You don't care that the pedophile...

The conversation turned into a bunch of babbling until the host regained control and did her best to cover the network's ass by rerpeating that no one was calling President Pedo a pedophile.

Later in the segment, they had another GOP strategist show that the Republicans are only worrying about the political ramifications while the rest of the world is saying that it doesn't matter who's in the files. The files need to be released so that justice can finally be done for the survivors of that nightmare.