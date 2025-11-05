Karoline Leavitt's Bald-faced Lie Should Get Her Fired

Karoline Leavitt told the White House press corps that it is a certainty that there is massive voter fraud in California in service of defending Trump's lie that the California voting system is rigged.

Earlier Trump, posted this lie on his social media platform.

Trump is the person who started the avalanche of redistricting immorally before a midterm election to try and steal the 2026 midterms since he is so unpopular. California is only responding in kind.

WTF is he talking about that Republicans are shut-out of mail in voting?

Q: Caroline, the president posted on Truth Social that the voting underway in California is quote, rigged. What evidence does he have of that, and what does it mean that mail-in ballots in that state are under legal and criminal review? By whom and why? And also, in this vein, does the White House still plan to issue an executive order banning mail-in voting, and what legal authority do you have to do that? LEAVITT: The White House is working on an executive order to strengthen our elections in this country and to ensure that there cannot be blatant fraud, as we've seen in California with their universal mail-in voting system. It's absolutely true that there's fraud in California's elections. It's just a fact. (LIE) Q: What's the evidence of that? LEAVITT: It is just a fact. They have a universal mail-in voting system, which we know is ripe for fraud. And if you want to deny that, I'm happy to provide you all of the evidence for it. I'd be glad to send that to you after this briefing. Q: What does he mean by rigged? LEAVITT: Blatant ballots that are being mailed in, in the names of other people, in the names of illegal aliens who shouldn't be voting in American elections. There's countless examples, and we'd be happy to provide them. As for executive action the White House is taking, yes, we are looking into that. And like any executive order, of course, any executive order the president signs is within his full executive authority and within the confines of the law.

Every word she uttered to undermine California's voting systems and defend Trump is false. Trump and his cronies have never proved actual voter fraud in any meaningful way that turned an election around.

(If she tries to pass off Tom Fitton's nonsense as proof then he can go fuck himself too.)

America has yet to see any proof of voter fraud that caused Trump to get crushed in 2020, ever.

Yelling that what I'm saying is a fact with no proof is juvenile.

There are no blatant ballots --whatever the hell they are. In California, mail-in ballots are verified by signature and barcode before they're approved for counting. She's just spewing bullshit because she can.

Remember, Republicans always project. Trump is mad because Republicans can't commit voter fraud in California, and he's madder still that Prop. 50 passed.

Presidential executive orders have no bearing on how states run their elections. Signing his name to an EO, just like he signed his birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein does nothing to force states to adhere to his whims.

Trump is flatulating stupidity at a superhuman level. Leavitt continues to breathe it in like oxygen and disgrace all White House press secretaries before her by lying so rabidly on almost every topic she is asked.