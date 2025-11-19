Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainNovember 19, 2025

Above, Julie Andrews performs, A Spoonful of Sugar. Just two weeks ago today (as I write this) the Blue Tsunami hit the Republicans. Today, the vote to release the Epstein Pedo-Files was 427—1. Vulgarmort is gonna need more than a spoonful.

Electoral-Vote presents their six theories of why Vulgarmort capitulated to release the Epstein Pedo-Files.

Pharyngula goes deep on the very shallow Larry Summers.

The Conversation speaks with a cultural anthropologist about MAGA and Epstein.

Bonus Track: Neko Random says that a spoonful of sugar, in fact, does make the medicine go down.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

