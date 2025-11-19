Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Julie Andrews performs, A Spoonful of Sugar. Just two weeks ago today (as I write this) the Blue Tsunami hit the Republicans. Today, the vote to release the Epstein Pedo-Files was 427—1. Vulgarmort is gonna need more than a spoonful.

Electoral-Vote presents their six theories of why Vulgarmort capitulated to release the Epstein Pedo-Files.

Pharyngula goes deep on the very shallow Larry Summers.

The Conversation speaks with a cultural anthropologist about MAGA and Epstein.

Bonus Track: Neko Random says that a spoonful of sugar, in fact, does make the medicine go down.

