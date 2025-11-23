Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, David Bowie performs, Fame. On this date in 1975 David Bowie made his US television debut on the Cher show and performed Fame.

You Might Notice A Trend presents the downward spiral of an unwell mind.

Lawyers, Guns and Money tackles why we are so dumb.

Doc Searls Weblog has an item about what AI (Fancy Autocomplete) should be.

No More Mister Nice Blog makes the case that the real rule from the Establishment is to keep progressives in the background.

Bonus Track: Today is National Espresso Day, and Miss Cellania explains why a coffee mug is the worst shape possible.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.