Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Artificially Intelligent
By TengrainNovember 23, 2025

Above, David Bowie performs, Fame. On this date in 1975 David Bowie made his US television debut on the Cher show and performed Fame.

You Might Notice A Trend presents the downward spiral of an unwell mind.

Lawyers, Guns and Money tackles why we are so dumb.

Doc Searls Weblog has an item about what AI (Fancy Autocomplete) should be.

No More Mister Nice Blog makes the case that the real rule from the Establishment is to keep progressives in the background.

Bonus Track: Today is National Espresso Day, and Miss Cellania explains why a coffee mug is the worst shape possible.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon