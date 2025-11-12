Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"What happens to us in the future? Do we become assholes or something?" -- Marty McFly, Back to The Future
By driftglassNovember 12, 2025

On this day in 1955 Marty McFly harnesses the power of a 10:04 p.m. lightning strike on the Hill Valley clock tower to travel back to 1985.

Mock Paper Scissors: Rx: Activism not Nihilism.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Senate hopes to provide large cash payments to senators to award their participation in seditious activity and punish the government for legitimate investigations.

First Draft: Pardon Me, Is This Election Taken?

Attention space nerds! Space rescue services needed? 2 'stranded' astronaut incidents are a 'massive wake-up call,' experts say.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

