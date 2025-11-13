Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You see, in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig." -- Blondie, The Good The Bad And The Ugly.
By driftglassNovember 13, 2025

On this day in 1968 Hugo Montenegro's instrumental cover of Ennio Morricone's theme from 'The Good The Bad And The Ugly' went to No.1 on the UK singles chart. This was the first instrumental to hit the top spot since 1963.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Newsom Isn’t Winning Young Male Voters -- Trump and the GOP Are Losing Them.

Down With Tyranny: Michael Wolff on How Trump Digests the News.

Joe. My. God.: Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails: “Trump Knew About The Girls”.

Attention space nerds! Severe geomagnetic storm sparks northern lights across North America and as far south as Mexico. So keep watching the skies!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

