Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"And Mrs. Claus has positively identified the kidnappers as Martians." -- Santa Claus Conquers The Martians
By driftglassNovember 14, 2025

On this day in 1964 an MST3K classic and one of the perennial favorites of rowdy, 2:00 AM screenings at science fiction conventions across the land hit US theaters with a mighty thud. It was the theatrical release of Santa Claus Conquers The Martians. Directed by Nicholas Webster, this gloriously awful epic starred John Call, Leonard Hicks, Vincent Beck and, of course, Pia Zadora. If you really need a plot summary, well, here you go: "The Martians kidnap Santa Claus because there is nobody on Mars to give their children presents."

driftglass: Open Letter From an Online Democrat.

Martin Longman: Jeffrey Epstein Had Kompromat on Donald Trump.

Blue Virginia: Youngkin’s Four-Year Fiasco: Far-Right Extremism, Incompetence, Failures, Embarrassments, Lies, etc.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers spot 1st coronal mass ejection from an alien star — and that's bad news in the search for life.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon