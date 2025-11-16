Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1977 Close Encounters Of The Third Kind premiered, and it had all the things. Aliens. Abductions. Conspiracies. A cross-country race to find answers. Solid cast. And yet, truth be told, if I had a couple of hours to kill watching something science-fictiony just for goofs, I'd probably put on a different flic, which premiered on this day in 1984: "Night Of The Comet". Sure it's silly and trashy. It wasn't nominated for nine Academy Awards, and the budget for the whole thing was probably less than the catering budget for Close Encounters. And yet how can I resist, "A comet wipes out most of life on Earth, leaving two Valley Girls fighting against cannibal zombies and a sinister group of scientists."?

Center for Economic and Policy Research: Tariff Disputes Highlight Deeper Problems With US Democracy.

Free Thought Blogs: OH NO! Larry Summers and Bill Clinton might be hurt by the Epstein files? Threaten me with a good time already.

The Status Kuo: The Storm Is Here.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Colossal dinosaur measuring 92-feet-long challenges the limits of imagination.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com