NJ Swings Heavily To Mikie Sherrill After Hispanics Desert Republicans

The future is not looking bright for the Republican Party after Tuesday's disastrous election results. And a big reason for that is the return of Hispanics to their natural home in the Democratic Party. Their flirtation with Trump and MAGA, apparently over for good.

Source: NY Post

Recent Republican gains among New Jersey’s Latino and Hispanic voters evaporated in this year’s gubernatorial race, helping propel Rep. Mikie Sherrill to victory and sending a major warning signal to the GOP ahead of next year’s congressional midterms. Hispanic and Latino voters in the Garden State favored Sherrill by more than two-to-one (68% to 31%), according to an exit poll commissioned by NBC News. By contrast, President Trump only lost the nationwide demographic by five percentage points (51% to 46%) to Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election, with some Hispanic-majority towns in New Jersey shifting toward the Republican ticket by up to 33 percentage points.

The examples given by the Post and others are startling.

On Tuesday, however, three of the state’s most heavily Hispanic counties swung left — Cumberland by 7.9 percentage points, Hudson by 22 points and Passaic by 18 points.

...

Passaic County, which is 45% Hispanic, backed former President Joe Biden by 16 points in 2020, outgoing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy by four points in 2021, and Trump by three points last year. On Tuesday, Passaic went for Sherrill by 15 points. In New Jersey municipalities that are more than 60% Hispanic, Sherrill completely wiped out the gains Trump made in 2024 — and in many cases, built on Murphy’s margin in 2021.

So, it would appear that it's back to square one for Republicans. And given the current state of the Trump administration's war on Hispanics, those people are not coming back soon, if ever.

Steve Kornacki at NBC News with the helpful chart.

New Jersey municipalities that are 60%+ Hispanic where we currently have results: pic.twitter.com/MeoXgzbX5L — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 5, 2025

And even some Republicans are sounding the alarm over their disastrous results and what they could mean for 2026.

I’ve been warning this for months.



Hispanics that helped deliver a tremendous victory to President Trump are slipping away, right under our own watch.



Last night, in New Jersey and Virginia, Hispanics swung more than 25 points to the LEFT. Those states are swing states only if… — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) November 5, 2025

Former Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) was more dramatic, warning that without investing in the Hispanic community, “the future of the Republican Party is at risk.”