Oz Claims Trump Has Obamacare Fix — But It's A Secret: 'Don't Want To Show Our Cards'

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted that President Donald Trump is close to unveiling a secret plan to fix the Affordable Care Act (ACA), despite having promised to replace Obamacare since 2016.

On Monday, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Oz how Trump would fix rising health care costs under the Affordable Care Act, a sticking point in the government shutdown.

"Do you have thoughts on how these ACA subsidies should move forward after they expire this year?" Bartiromo wondered.

"You always ask the right questions, Maria," Oz replied. "So I spent a good part of the weekend with the White House working on exactly the answer to that question."

"We have lots of great ideas, but I don't want to show our cards," he continued. "As the president often says, why would I telegraph you what we're going to do?"

In 2017, Trump promised he would replace the Affordable Care Act with "insurance for everybody."

As a candidate for president in 2024, he admitted he only had "concepts of a plan" to replace Obamacare.

"And you'll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future," he said at the time.