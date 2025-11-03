Ag Sec Feigns Concern While Demonizing SNAP Users

Trump's AG Sec. Brooke Rollins made an appearance on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend. After lying about their supposed concern for those who will be losing their benefits due to the government shutdown, Rollins proceeded to pretend the administration has been doing everything possible to keep benefits coming to vulnerable Americans.

Apparently everything possible doesn't include following the judges' orders instructing them to continue paying benefits during the shutdown:

It's "so great to have you on. I know you're somebody who cares very deeply about families and children I know you want them to get those benefits," Campos-Duffy proclaimed before asking Rollins why they didn't agree with the judge's orders.

After going on about her humble upbringing and lying that Democrats are responsible for the shutdown, Rollins made this ridiculous assertion, pretending they're doing what they can to get funds out, rather than fighting and preventing it, which is what they're actually doing:

ROLLINS: The president has been wholly focused on in spite of the reprehensible behavior of Chuck Schumer and the Democrats and shutting the government down and working to pay the military, working to keep the farmers and the farm service agencies open. We've been uh duct taping, I've been saying duct taping and bubble gumming, WIC and SNAP, which are the vulnerable populations food programs now for more than a month. The government, the judge came down just last week, I think Friday afternoon actually and said that in fact we do need to use a smaller contingency fund. It won't even cover about half of what November would cost. we are working and looking at all angles right now.The president has been very clear. He wants us to do everything we can to make sure that we can keep these benefits going. So that's what we're doing right now and over the weekend, especially for our most vulnerable populations as the Democrats keep shutting things down. It's just crazy.

Which was followed by Campos-Duffy blaming Minority Leader Jeffries for the shutdown, even though Mike Johnson is the one that won't allow the House back into session:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, you expect them to get a little bit of pressure. mean, just Hakeem Jeffries district alone, 43 percent of households in his district are dependent on SNAP, and he's the one blocking SNAP from moving forward.

After more race-baiting which we've seen from Fox so often about "illegal immigrants" receiving benefits, and bragging about knocking 700,000 people off of SNAP benefits since Trump took office, Rollins proceeded to lie about how "corrupt" the program supposedly is.

ROLLINS: But in that data, and I haven't talked about this yet publicly, in that data we have found, we've studied about $100 billion in spend. We have found thousands and thousands of illegal use of the EBT card. We have been moving people off of SNAP. We've got almost 700,000 people, I think. We've moved off just since the president took office. We've arrested about 118 people. So this has been ongoing, but Rachel, to your point, what this conversation has allowed is a national spotlight on a broken and corrupt program. We found one guy in six different states getting a benefit. We found about 5,000 people that are dead who are still getting benefits. Like it is time to drastically reform this program so that we can make sure that those who are truly needy, truly vulnerable are getting what they need and the rest of the corruption goes away and we can serve the American taxpayer. So we want to, number one, most important, get the government open, make sure the people that really need this money are gonna get it. But guess what? There's a new sheriff in town, his name is Donald Trump, and this program will be reformed. We will hold people accountable and we will be able to help those who really need it.

There are around 42 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits, which has one of the lowest fraud rates among federal benefits, but that won't stop them from continuing to cherry-pick, lie, race-bait and fear monger about who is receiving them.