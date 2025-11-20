In Rare Self-Own, Trump Calls MAGA Base 'Dumb'

Demented Donald claimed his poll numbers are great for smart people.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoNovember 20, 2025

During today's speech, Donald Trump admitted his poll numbers are down after the latest from Reuters/Ipsos, but bashed his own supporters by claiming "smart people" have him way up in the polls.

"So my poll numbers just went down," he said. "But with smart people, they've gone way up."

"They've gone way up," he continued. "And I mean that."

He means to say, suck it up you stupid fucks and support me even if you lose your house, car and can't afford groceries or healthcare because he's the greatest president of all time. I know it, why don't you?

Obviously there are no smart people polls, but if you look at college educated people taking polls, Trump is in the shitter on that demographic. Something like 28-32 percent approving.

Trump only mentions his right leaning polls so the Epstein Files clearly have rattled him. Most of his supporters lay in the less educated column of voters.

"My poll numbers just went down" -- as even he just acknowledged, Trump's hardcore xenophobic base is going to be mad about this speech

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-19T17:37:25.492Z

Discussion

