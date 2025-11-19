Trump Marches To WAR In Venezuela Based On 'Curveball' Redux

Guys, this is nuts. While the Epstein saga explodes, Trump's leading us towards to full-scale war in Venezuela. He has 2 right wing expatriates playing the role of "Curveball," the goon who helped get us to attack Iraq. We could be at war..soon. From Blue Amp Media's Substack:

The court filing shows it was a right-wing Venezuelan expatriate with powerful DC friends who got Trump lawyer Sydney Powell’s star witness out of Venezuela. The expatriate’s partner, a former CIA operative, got the witness to Trump’s legal team in 2020. They have spent the past year feeding Trump lies refuted by his own intel agencies, but still driving us toward war with Venezuela.

The men are former CIA Senior Ops Officer Gary Berntsen and Martin Rodil, who moved from Venezuela to the U.S. over a quarter century ago and built a network in intel, law enforcement, and politics. They claim Maduro leads an international conspiracy that’s stolen elections in 72 countries. Trump’s legal team used his statements to argue Maduro stole the presidential election, fueling first the legal challenges and then the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The claim of Venezuelan election-rigging remains a barely concealed subtext of Trump’s current campaign against Venezuela.