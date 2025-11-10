Trump Slaps Around Unpaid Air Traffic Controllers

Donald Trump on Monday took to Truth Social to lash out at air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the government shutdown, and dared to "complain" about it. For those who took time off during the shutdown, Trump claims their pay will be "docked." Trump wrote that air traffic controllers who worked during the shutdown, whom he called "GREAT PATRIOTS," will receive a $10,000 bonus, while saying those who took time off will have a "negative mark."

"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!" Trump wrote. "Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially “docked.” For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax,” I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country."

"For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU," he continued. "You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record."

"If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind!" he wrote. "You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering,"

"The last “Administration” wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated “junk.” They had no idea what they were doing!" he added. "Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU - I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY. GOD BLESS AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

Due to the Trump government shutdown, many air traffic controllers are taking on second jobs to make up for missed paychecks. And in the Trump economy, bills are higher than usual, including grocery costs.

The FAA said half of the 30 busiest facilities in the U.S., known as the "Core 30" were experiencing staffing shortages, "leading to widespread impacts," as the shutdown continues, ABC reports.

This sounds like another problem that Trump created, so he's blaming others for his fuck up. In this case, he's punishing workers who have families to feed in his shitty economy, so they got a side hustle as a Door Dasher, or stocking shelves for the holidays. Most unpaid workers don't have the means to pay bills, including mortgage or rent, food and clothing, and electricity, during the longest shutdown in recent history.

Editor's Note: Gentle readers should keep in mind that a declaration to "recommend" bonuses to them is not the same as actually being able to do it.