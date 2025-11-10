Unpopular President Gets Relentlessly Booed At Commanders' NFL Game

Donald J. Trump, who is deeply unpopular and wants to force the Washington Commanders to name their planned $3.7 billion stadium after him, became the first sitting president in nearly 50 years to attend a regular-season NFL game when he dropped in on the Detroit Lions’ game with the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The boos rang out from the crowd when Trump was shown on the videoboard late in the first half, and I want to shoot that video clip into my veins. House Speaker Mike Johnson stood in the suite with Trump while the boos and jeering commenced.

The vocal disdain for the most corrupt president of our lifetimes didn't stop when Trump read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of an on-field enlistment ceremony during the break in the game, according to the Associated Press.

“We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,” he said — a reference to the Trump government shutdown.

With the shitshow going on, this was spectacular to watch:

Trump just got massively booed and flipped off by the crowd at the Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/KuZgbAvHXI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 9, 2025

Oh, this is bad:

Trump was getting booed so loudly that no one noticed he literally read “and state your name” instead of, you know… stating his name. pic.twitter.com/wQ3ILRX0AX — TYJ (@TYJNHQ) November 10, 2025

Let's compare that to the greeting former President Barack Obama received:

Stadiums cheer when they see Obama unlike convicted felon Donald Trump who gets booed.pic.twitter.com/LIRwHLelBu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 8, 2025

Trump deserves so much more than jeers and boos, but it's a start. I prefer torches and pitchforks at this point.