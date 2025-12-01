Utah Leads The Way By Legalizing Portable Solar Panels For Renters

When attached outside to the balcony or patio of a dwelling, such panels can provide enough power for residents to run home appliances free of charge.
By Susie MadrakDecember 1, 2025

Small, simple plug-in solar panels designed for use on balconies are soon to become available for millions, with advocates hoping the technology will quickly go mainstream. Via the Guardian:

Earlier this year, Utah became the first state in the country to pass legislation allowing people to purchase and install small, portable solar panels that plug into a standard wall socket.

When attached outside to the balcony or patio of a dwelling, such panels can provide enough power for residents to run free of charge, home appliances such as fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and wi-fi without spending money on electricity from the grid.

This is set to change, with lawmakers in New York and Pennsylvania filing bills to join Utah in adopting permission for the panels, with Vermont, Maryland and New Hampshire set to follow suit soon.

“Plug-in solar is a powerful tool to deliver enhanced energy independence and affordability to millions of New Yorkers who are currently shut out of the solar economy,” said Liz Krueger, a New York state senator who has sponsored a bill to allow balcony solar.

