Trump Admin Deadnamed Trans Health Leader’s HHS Portrait

Not content with just sabotaging Americans’ health, HHS Secretary Robert “Brainworm” Kennedy's department has now sabotaged a portrait of a former HHS leader.

Adm. Rachel Levine, who served as President Biden’s assistant secretary of health for four years, was the first transgender person to win Senate confirmation, NPR reported. In the building that houses HHS, Levine’s portrait was part of a line of portraits of all the leaders of the Public Health Corps at the HHS. Her portrait has been displayed there since her 2021 confirmation, NPR noted.

But during the recent government shutdown, Levine’s portrait was altered and now displays her previous name.

Via NPR:

NPR asked HHS who made the change and why. In response, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon wrote: "Our priority is ensuring that the information presented internally and externally by HHS reflects gold standard science. We remain committed to reversing harmful policies enacted by Levine and ensuring that biological reality guides our approach to public health."

Not a single American’s health will be improved by this deliberate effort to denigrate and humiliate Levine.

But Levine has responded with class. She told NPR that it had been an honor to serve in the HHS "and I'm not going to comment on this type of petty action."