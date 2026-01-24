On ICE Thuggery, Trump Has Lost Newsmax. Yes, THAT Newsmax

Former Fox News legal analyst and now Senior legal analyst for Newsmax Judge Napolitano was highly critical of an ICE memorandum authorizing ICE agents to break down front doors to arrest people without a warrant from a judge.

First up, hey Newsmax producers, a "memo from ICE" is not a "ruling." Correct your chyron.

That said, Napolitano correctly noted that ICE breaking down doors without warrants violates the 4th Amendment of the US Constitution.



The AP acquired an internal memo from ICE, authorizing agents to forcibly enter people’s homes without a judge’s warrant.

Again, ICE telling ICE that ICE can violate the Constitution of the United States is flat-out authoritarianism, and is so typical of the Trump administration.

The WSJ Journal also made a similar report on this horrific issue, which fueled this discussion on Newsmax.

NAPOLITANO: This is a direct and profound violation of the Fourth Amendment, which expressly says people are entitled to be secure in their homes and that security can only be invaded by a search warrant signed by a judge based on probable cause of crime. I don't know if this has happened yet, and we haven't seen the alleged ICE memorandum — But the thought that ICE wants to break down doors without a search warrant is profoundly un-American, and has been un-American since the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791. MCBRIDE: All right. Well, we are—— NAPOLITANO: Getting serious. Getting very, very serious. MCBRIDE: It is very serious. NAPOLITANO: Suppose they make a mistake. Suppose they break down the door of the wrong house —MCBRIDE: The wrong door. NAPOLITANO: That's why you have judges to intervene.

I have it on good authority from a valued source that ICE agents are in Minnesota neighborhoods, knocking on doors and asking if occupants have any "illegals' in their homes.

If you're white, they leave quickly.

This is Trump's mask-wearing Gestapo giving THEMSELVES free rein to terrorize communities and dismissing all constitutional rights in an effort to appease Stephen Miller's voracious hunger to implement his white nationalism as policy.