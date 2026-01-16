Dr. Oz Gushes Over 'Trump Babies'

How sick are these people?
By John AmatoJanuary 16, 2026

During a rural rural health care round table today at the White House, Dr. Oz claimed their actions will lower the cost of fertility drugs which will create a boom of Trump babies.

I kid you not.

OZ: We don't want rural America left behind anymore.

As an aside, by the way, we've talked about the most favored nation drug pricing.

One of the first companies and areas we used most favored nation drug pricing is fertility drugs.

That's why we're going to have so many Trump babies, because we've dropped dramatically the most expensive part of the fertility space, and so America no longer will pay so many times more, in that case it was 10 times more, for the same fertility drugs that are available for moms who want to get pregnant in Europe.

How sick are these people?

Will Trump demand that each new infant born under his presidency be stamped with a "Trump Baby" insignia on the sole of their right foot?

We already have a Trump baby.

