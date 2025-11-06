Dr. Oz Wants To Make 'Trump Babies' For The Midterms

During today's moronic Trump cabinet meeting, Dr. Oz promoted the idea of lower drug costs, including fertility drugs that will "make lots of Trump babies" for the midterm elections

I kid you not.

It's as if he was saying Trump would be a sperm donor and all those MAGA supporting ladies should line up and be inseminated before the Midterms.

Yuck.

OZ: Reducing cost of the number one most expensive medicine category in our country for Americans does just that.

It is as MAHA as it gets. Today's the fourth MFM. President Trump highlighted the first three.

You know, leading U.S. company, leading European company.

We've dropped infertility drugs.



We'll make lots of Trump babies, I'm hoping by the midterms.