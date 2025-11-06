Dr. Oz Wants To Make 'Trump Babies' For The Midterms

During today's moronic Trump cabinet meeting, Dr. Oz promoted the idea of lower drug costs, including fertility drugs that will "make lots of Trump babies" for the midterm elections
I kid you not.
It's as if he was saying Trump would be a sperm donor and all those MAGA supporting ladies should line up and be inseminated before the Midterms.
Yuck.
OZ: Reducing cost of the number one most expensive medicine category in our country for Americans does just that.
It is as MAHA as it gets. Today's the fourth MFM. President Trump highlighted the first three.
You know, leading U.S. company, leading European company.
We've dropped infertility drugs.
We'll make lots of Trump babies, I'm hoping by the midterms.
Pres. Biden got the ball rolling by reducing 15 prescription drug costs, including life-saving anti-blood clotting like Eliquis as well as a host of diabetes medications.
Trump is latching on to his success, which is nothing new.
The sycophantic nature of Dr. Oz, proclaiming 'Let's make Trump babies,' is disgusting.