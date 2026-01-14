Joe Rogan Turns On ICE: 'Are We Really Going To Be The Gestapo?'

The thuggery of ICE versus American citizenry is appalling.
By John AmatoJanuary 14, 2026

On the Joe Rogan Experience with guest Sen. Rand Paul, the eponymous host said he understands both sides (yeah) of the immigration argument, but the killing of Renee Good, "looked horrific to me," while bashing ICE for snatching people off the street like the Gestapo.

ICE has no authority over US citizens watching and filming them.

ROGAN: And then I can also see the point of view of the people who say, yeah, but you don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don't have their papers on them.

Are we really going to be the Gestapo?

Where's your papers?

Is that what we've come to?

So it's more complicated than I think people want to admit.

No matter how the Trump administration tries to spin the death of Renee Good, it's not working.

Here is a perfect example of Trump's Gestapo in action.

Joe rogan be like

Axel Miko (@axelmiko.bsky.social) 2026-01-14T08:40:12.530Z

